Mark Sanchez Called Out For What He Said About Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset.

The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated.

Stafford, a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles this offseason. The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback is probably getting more national attention in L.A. than he did in Detroit, but he was certainly appreciated by Lions fans.

Mark Sanchez: “Matthew Stafford has finally found a home where he’s appreciated.” Oh, was he hated in Detroit? Come on. — Ian Casselberry (@iancass) October 24, 2021

Fans were quick to call out Sanchez for his take on Stafford and the Lions.

What is Mark Sanchez even talking about? The fans here didn’t appreciate Stafford in this “small market” of Detroit? — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) October 24, 2021

Sanchez likely misspoke a bit. He ended up attempting to clarify what he meant. While Stafford was certainly appreciated in Detroit, he didn’t get as much national attention – and love – as he is in Los Angeles.

Still, the former No. 1 overall pick was certainly praised for his play in Detroit, even though it didn’t lead to much playoff success.

Stafford had a classy postgame message for the Lions, too.

“Phew. They threw the kitchen sink at us today, onsides kick, fake punts. They played really hard, gotta give it up to Detroit. They’re a tough out, always have been, always will be,” Stafford said.