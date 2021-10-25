The Spun

Mark Sanchez Called Out For What He Said About Matthew Stafford

Mark Sanchez walks off the field for the Redskins.PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 03: Mark Sanchez #6 of the Washington Redskins walks off the field after the loss to the of the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 03, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Redskins 28-13.(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions fans weren’t very happy for what he said about Matthew Stafford on Sunday afternoon – and they had a right to be upset.

The former NFL quarterback turned broadcaster said during Sunday’s game that Stafford had “finally found” a home where he’s appreciated.

Stafford, a former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick, was traded from Detroit to Los Angeles this offseason. The former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback is probably getting more national attention in L.A. than he did in Detroit, but he was certainly appreciated by Lions fans.

Fans were quick to call out Sanchez for his take on Stafford and the Lions.

Sanchez likely misspoke a bit. He ended up attempting to clarify what he meant. While Stafford was certainly appreciated in Detroit, he didn’t get as much national attention – and love – as he is in Los Angeles.

Still, the former No. 1 overall pick was certainly praised for his play in Detroit, even though it didn’t lead to much playoff success.

Stafford had a classy postgame message for the Lions, too.

Phew. They threw the kitchen sink at us today, onsides kick, fake punts. They played really hard, gotta give it up to Detroit. They’re a tough out, always have been, always will be,” Stafford said.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.