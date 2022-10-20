Mark Sanchez Reacts To Jets' Impressive Start This Year

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 09: Mark Sanchez #6 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the start of the pre-season game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on August 9, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are one of the most surprising teams in the league through the first six weeks of action.

New York sits at 4-2 on the season following an upset victory over the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau last weekend. Former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez is loving what he's seeing from the team.

Sanchez praised what the team has done thus far in its run game, but admitted that the team needs to continue to find ways to develop second-year quarterback Zach Wilson.

Here's what he said, via the New York Post:

“If that’s the formula for your team and it was for us in 2009 when at times the team had to win in spite of me, well then that is the formula,” Sanchez said. “You almost have to protect the young guys from themselves at times. At the same time, you want them to grow. There is a very fine line that you have to walk and kind of tightrope of, OK, this is our formula for winning, but we also want to develop our quarterback and really make sure he is a situational master so when it’s time to cut it loose and chuck the ball around it’s not so foreign to him because all we do is run the ball.”

Wilson and the Jets travel to Denver this weekend for a matchup against Russell Wilson and the Broncos.

Can they continue their hot start?