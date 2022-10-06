Mark Stoops Reveals The Latest On Will Levis' Status

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats reacts during the first quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis suffered a dislocated finger and foot injury during this past weekend's closely-contested loss to the No. 14 Ole Miss Rebels.

The star signal caller is questionable to return to the field for Saturday's matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks and has been listed as a game-time decision.

Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops has not yet ruled out the possibility of Levis making a quick turnaround.

“I have no news," Stoops said on Thursday. “If somebody’s out, I’ll tell you. I don’t have anybody out.”

Levis and Kentucky were 4-0 on the year before Saturday's 22-19 loss to the Rebels. The future first-round pick has 1,405 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions on 68.8 percent passing through the first five games of the season.

If Levis is unable to go, redshirt freshman Kaiya Sheron will get the start for the Wildcats.

Kentucky will kickoff against South Carolina in a home matchup on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.