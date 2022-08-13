Mark Stoops Sends Clear Message After John Calipari's Comments

This week brought some heated controversy within the Big Blue Nation athletic department.

Head football coach Mark Stoops fired back at head basketball coach John Calipari after he referred to the University of Kentucky as a "basketball school."

On Saturday, the longtime Wildcats football coach doubled down on his frustration with Coach Cal.

“I don’t care about anyone’s program, I stay in my lane. But when you start talking about mine, and people I compete against, I’m going to defend my players…" Stoops said, per Kentucky insider Jeff Drummond. "Don’t demean and distract from what we’ve done to get to this point.”

“I’m done. I’ve addressed it. I will defend my players," he added.

Here's Stoops original response to Calipari's tweet:

"Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins," he wrote.

There's no question that Kentucky is better known as a basketball school. But in recent years, the football program has experienced far more postseason success. With a 10-3 season in 2021 Stoops led the team to its fourth straight bowl game win.

Coach Cal and the Wildcats basketball team fell in a first-round upset to St. Peter's in this past year's NCAA Tournament. The year before that, the team notched its worst season of Calipari's Kentucky career.

Coach Cal has yet to issue a response to this conflict.