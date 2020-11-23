Markieff Morris Has 3-Word Message For Lakers Fans

The landslide of Lakers offseason good news continued on Monday afternoon.

Los Angeles power forward Markieff Morris took to Twitter to share that he’d be returning to the defending champs in 2020-21. The nine-year pro kept it short and sweet, drafting a quick three-word message.

“Run it back! #Lakeshow” Morris wrote.

Over the past two seasons, Morris bounced around the league, playing for four different franchises from 2018-2020. It looks like the former Kansas Jayhawks star may have finally found a steady home in LA after joining the team midway through the season last year.

Conditions of the contract have not yet been revealed, but it looks like Morris will be signing soon.

Morris was a solid contributor off the bench for Los Angeles, especially in the playoffs. The forward averaged an efficient 5.9 ppg through about 18 minutes per game in the Lakers 2020 championship run.

LA claimed its 17th NBA title last year despite playing with a thin front court depth chart. The Lakers have significantly buffed their post presence this offseason, adding the reigning NBA sixth man of the year Montrezl Harrell and three-time All-Star center Marc Gasol earlier this week. With Morris rejoining the squad and Anthony Davis likely doing the same, the Lakers front court will be stacked heading into next season.

The Los Angeles back court will be nothing to sneeze at either. With veteran guards Rajon Rondo and Danny Green finding new landing spots, the Lakers have arguably upgraded at both positions. LA made a couple more blockbuster moves, adding 18.9 ppg scorer Dennis Schroder and three-point shooter Wesley Matthews to their arsenal of guards.

With all these offseason-winning moves, Los Angeles has solidified itself as the far and away favorite to make another championship run.