Marlins, Dodgers Are Reportedly Finalizing Notable Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers are about to get even better.

According to Craig Mish of SportsGrid, the Dodgers are finalizing a deal to trade for shortstop Miguel Rojas. The Marlins are expected to get infielder Jacob Amaya in return.

This is a big move for the Dodgers as they've been trying to get a starting shortstop all offseason.

Rojas had a bit of a down year this year when he hit .236 with six home runs and 36 RBIs. In 2021, he hit .265 with nine home runs and 48 RBIs while also totaling 131 hits.

For his career, he's a .260 hitter with 39 home runs, 269 RBIs, and 734 hits.

The Dodgers will be hoping that he's the missing piece to get them back to the World Series after they lost to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS this past season.