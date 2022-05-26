Marlins, Giants Have Agreed To Infielder Trade

MIAMI, FL - APRIL 06: A general view of Marlins Park during Opening Day between the Miami Marlins and the Atlanta Braves on April 6, 2015 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Miami Marlins acquired third baseman Luke Williams from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for prospect Hayden Cantrelle.

Williams went 3-for-12 with no walks in eight games with the Giants earlier this season before getting demoted. The 25-year-old fared much better in Triple-A, batting .378/.415/.486 with four stolen bases in 41 plate appearances.

Miami announced the move on Thursday morning.

Williams' brightest moment arguably came for the U.S. national team. In four Summer Olympics qualifying games, he went 8-for-18 with six runs and RBI apiece.

That stellar performance actually kept him off the Tokyo Games roster, as the Philadelphia Phillies promoted him following his Team USA success last June. He proceeded to hit a walk-off home run in his first career MLB start.

However, that remains the only time he's touched them all. Williams batted .245/.315/.316 with two steals in 58 games, playing all across the diamond in a bench role.

Philadelphia traded the 2015 third-round draft pick to San Francisco for minor league pitcher Will Toffey and cash considerations shortly before the 2022 season began.

Williams, who swiped 30 bags for Philadelphia's Double-A affiliate in 2019, provides Miami with some needed depth. Joey Wendle and Jon Berti are working their way back from IL stints, but young star Jazz Chisholm has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Cantrelle, 23, was batting .185 with three homers and six steals in Double-A. He stole 28 bases despite hitting .175 for the Milwaukee Brewers' High-A club last year.