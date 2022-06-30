Marquette King Celebrates His Career: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 11: Punter Marquette King #1 of the Denver Broncos punts against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Marquette King is strongly hinting at retiring from the NFL.

He posted a tweet on Wednesday saying that he's "done fighting" and listed off some of the things that he's accomplished as a player.

"I’m done fighting… - 5th African American punter in NFL history since 1920 - All pro - Top 10 all-time punting average. Cheers to that, I’ll take it," King tweeted.

King was one of the best punters in the league from 2012-18. During that time, he had one of the best punting averages of any punter in NFL history (top 10 all-time).

He was also named a second-team all-pro back in 2016.

King hasn't been in the NFL since 2018 so this could very well be it for him. If it is indeed curtains for King, NFL fans want him to know how much they'll miss him.

If King is indeed done, congratulations to him on a tremendous career!