Marquette King Returning To Football: NFL World Reacts

DENVER, CO - AUGUST 11: Punter Marquette King #1 of the Denver Broncos punts against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL preseason game at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on August 11, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the football world learned that former All-Pro punter Marquette King signed a new contract.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old announced his decision to join the XFL on Twitter. Saying, "Had to make sure I was in the right state of mind before I committed to this. I’m all IN!"

Fans are excited to see King back in the game.

"Congrats, @MarquetteKing! More than deserved!! We can’t wait to watch you kill it out there!" one fan said.

"We're ready for to join us on our show. Our fanbase would definitely love to hear from you," another fan said.

"Genuinely excited about this. I was hoping he’d show up in one of these spring leagues ever since learning his story. Hoping for the best for the man. Excited to see where he lands!" another fan said.

King enjoyed a six-year career in the NFL with the Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. He received second-team All-Pro honors in 2016, but his career suddenly came to a halt in 2018.