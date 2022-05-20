Marquise Brown "In Line" For Big Payday After Trade

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 07: Marquise Brown #5 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at M&T Bank Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

Marquise "Hollywood" Brown may have landed with a new team just at the right time.

This NFL offseason has seen several lead wide receivers land absolutely massive contract deals. And according to recent reports from Jeff Howe of The Athletic, Brown could be next in line to be paid like one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

In a blockbuster draft-day trade, the Cardinals acquired Brown and a third-round pick from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for the 25th overall pick. The Ravens used this pick to select Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

Brown still has two years remaining on his rookie deal, but he's now eligible for a contract extension ahead of the 2022 season. Given the skyrocketing deals for top-tier wide receivers this offseason, a massive deal for Brown could be on the horizon.

Brown notched his career-best season in 2019, logging 1,008 yards and six touchdowns on 91 receptions. His production is expected to see an uptick in 2022 under the pass-heavy offense led by his former Oklahoma teammate Kyler Murray.