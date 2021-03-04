Marquise Brown Responds To Criticism Of Ravens’ Wide Receivers

The Baltimore Ravens aren’t exactly known for a strong receiving game.

Through the 2020 NFL season, the team ranked dead last in both catches and receiving yards. As a result of this fact, the young Ravens receiving corps has been hit with some pretty tough criticism in recent years.

With seventh-year veteran Willie Snead IV heading into free agency and Dez Bryant moving on from the team, the Ravens will be left with an inexperienced wideout grouping of Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Miles Boykin and Devin Duvernay.

Boykin and Duvernay combined for just 467 yards this past year. Brown, who led all Baltimore receivers in 2020 (769 yards), says he’s confident with every receiver on the roster.

On Wednesday, the incoming third-year WR went live on Instagram and discussed the future of the dwindling Ravens receiving corps.

“Honestly, I feel like I’m going to do what I do,” Brown said. “I’m a playmaker. . . . If we add somebody else, I’m not going to do nothing but learn either way. If we add somebody, I’m going to learn and still do my job. Either way.

“I’m confident in every receiver we got in the room, to be honest, and if we add somebody, I’m going to be confident in them, too. We’ve just got to get on the same page and do what we do.”

While Baltimore’s receiving numbers may look pretty bleak, they’re really just a product of the team’s new style of play led by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson. For the second year in a row, the Ravens led the NFL in rushing yards (3,071) and attempts (555) in 2020. In 2019, the powerful rushing attack broke the NFL single-season rushing record with 3,296 yards.

That being said, bolstering the passing game could only help improve the franchise. The team is reportedly expected to address the lack of receiving depth this offseason.