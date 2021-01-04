Longtime College Football Head Coach Has Been Let Go

One of the longest-tenured head coaches in college football has been let go on Monday morning.

Doc Holliday, the head coach at Marshall University since 2010, announced on Monday morning that the school is not giving him a new contract.

The Thundering Herd are coming off a promising 2020 season. Marshall went 7-3, 4-1 in the conference, and Holliday was named the Conference USA Coach of the Year.

Holliday announced on his personal Twitter account that the school has decided to part ways with him, though. Marshall will be looking for a new head coach for the 2021 season and beyond.

This is a pretty surprising move.

According to Yahoo! Sports college football insider Pete Thamel, the decision to part ways with Holliday came from above the athletic department.

“The decision to remove Doc Holliday at Marshall came from above the athletic director’s head, as it was orchestrated by the governor and board. Holliday made four-straight bowl games and eight in 10 years,” the longtime college football insider reported.

Good luck with that, Marshall.

Holliday, 63, had been the school’s head coach since 2010. The Thundering Herd went 85-54 during his tenure, making eight bowl games over the last 10 seasons.

It’s unclear at this point who Marshall will target as its next head coach.