Former NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Comment On Urban Meyer

While most of the football world appears to be excited about Urban Meyer in Jacksonville, one former NFL star isn’t sold.

Hall of Fame running back Marshall Faulk isn’t buying all of the Urban Meyer hype just yet. He is worried for No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick favorite Trevor Lawrence.

“Outside of Alex Smith, this man hasn’t developed a quarterback that’s playing in the NFL right now,” Faulk said. “I’m worried for Trevor Lawrence.”

Lawrence to the Jaguars isn’t official yet, but it’s expected to be soon. The Clemson Tigers star is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“He had some really good attempts with, I’m talking, top, four-star, five-star guys when he was at Ohio State and at Florida,” Faulk said. “There’s something to that.”

https://t.co/huKNCB9El7 Marshall Faulk says he's straight-up "worried" about Trevor Lawrence's possible future under Urban Meyer in Jacksonville. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) January 17, 2021

Is there actually something to it, though?

Meyer’s job as a college football coach isn’t to develop NFL quarterbacks – it’s to develop college football quarterbacks. And he was extremely good at that. Once those players land in the NFL, it’s on the pro franchises to develop the quarterbacks.

And, as FiveThirtyEight points out, the idea that there are ‘quarterback schools’ and ‘non-quarterback schools’ is wrong.

“Justin Fields’s success as a pro probably has nothing to do with where he went to college,” FiveThirtyEight writes of the Ohio State quarterback.

So, it’s fair to wonder if Meyer will have success at the NFL level, but making it about his college quarterbacks is flawed logic.