Marshawn Lynch Has Epic Quote About Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

There were several notable performances by NFL players on Wild Card Weekend, but perhaps none were more impressive than the one by D.K. Metcalf.

The Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver had seven catches for 160 yards and one touchdown in the win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Veteran running back Marshawn Lynch, who joined the team right before the start of the postseason, was asked about his rookie teammate after the game.

Of course, Lynch had a perfect quote regarding what he’s most impressed by.

“That he a big ass dude who can move like that,” he said.

Well said, Marshawn.

The Seahawks have advanced to the Divisional Round, where they will take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff for that game is set for 6:40 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.