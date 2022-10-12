Marshawn Lynch Lands New Job: Fans React

GLENDALE, AZ - AUGUST 12: Running back Marshawn Lynch #24 of the Oakland Raiders stands on the sidelines during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 12, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 20-10. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch landed a new job in the sports media world.

Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video, said on the “Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast," that Lynch has joined Amazon Prime Video.

According to a report from the New York Post, Lynch will be in three to four-minute features that Amazon is calling, “‘N Yo’ City.” Lynch’s first feature will come before the Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders game on Thursday night.

Fans loved the news, but know that Lynch doesn't exactly choose his words carefully.

"Bleep button on standby," one person said.

Thankfully, it seems like Lynch's role with the company will be pre-recorded and not live.

Other fans think there's just too many people on the Amazon broadcast right now.

"Amazon will soon be the nation's #1 employer based on the number of people they have do a pre-game show on Thursday Night's," a fan said.

What do you think of the move?