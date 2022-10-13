Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season.

In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.

Several of Wilson's former teammates, including Richard Sherman, have turned on him since his departure from Seattle. Marshawn Lynch is not one of those former teammates.

During an appearance on The Richard Sherman Podcast, Lynch said he's rooting for Wilson and hopes he's doing okay mentally during this difficult time.

"I wanna make sure [Wilson] is straight in his mind. I really thought he was gonna retire a Seahawk," Lynch said. "... I wanna reach out to him. Right now they're looking at him like a black sheep.

"If there's anyone who knows something about that, it's me. I've done been to the bottom of this league before when [expletive] counted you out, talked bad on you.

“I didn’t wanna see it in Seattle… now that he ain’t in no Seahawk uniform, I’m pulling for him”

Wilson will look to get things back on track with a matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.