Marshon Lattimore Receives Punishment For Bucs-Saints Fight

Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was also handed down some punishment stemming from Week 2's brawl.

According to Nick Underhill, the four-time Pro Bowler "was fined $13,367 for his role in last Sunday’s fight with the Bucs."

Both Lattimore and and Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans were ejected from the game following the fight.

Some were confused as to why Lattimore was tossed in the first place. With Drew Brees saying via NOLA.com:

If it wasn’t for Marshon Lattimore getting kicked out of the game, which I’m not sure why he got kicked out of the game, he was the one who got cheap-shotted, then I think the result of that game might have been a little bit different.

Evans' one-game suspension was upheld by the league so he'll miss Tampa Bay's matchup against Aaron Rodgers and the Pack on FOX's "Game of the Week" this Sunday.