Hall Of Fame Boxer ‘Marvelous’ Marvin Hagler Has Passed Away

“Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, a star American boxer and one of the most successful middleweights of all time, has passed away. He was 66 years old.

Hagler boxed from 1973 to 1987. In 1980, he defeated British boxer Alan Minter in the third round at Wembley Arena, to capture the undisputed middleweight crown. He’d defend those titles 12 times between 1980 and 1987, eventually losing to another legendary figure, Sugar Ray Leonard.

That fight in Las Vegas wound up being his final bout. Leonard took the middleweight belt in a controversial split decision, one of the more disputed results in boxing history. Hagler wanted a rematch with Leonard, but his rival had opted to retire, a move he pulled a few times during his career. In 1988, Hagler, tired of waiting for his rematch, retired himself, making the Leonard bout his final fight. He was offered a big payday to finally get it in 1990, but declined, choosing to focus on his new acting career.

Marvin Hagler finished with a record of 63-3-2 with 52 career knockouts. The loss to Leonard was his first in over a decade. The boxing world mourns a great one today.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler’s 1985 bout with Thomas Hearns is often cited as one of the greatest fights of all time. The ferocious three-round bout was all action, until Hagler ended the fight with a big knockout, handing Hearns his second career loss.

On the official Facebook fan page for the fighter, his wife Kay G. Hagler confirmed his passing.

“I am sorry to make a very sad announcement. Today unfortunately my beloved husband Marvelous Marvin passed away unexpectedly at his home here in New Hampshire. Our family requests that you respect our privacy during this difficult time. With love, Kay G. Hagler.”

After his boxing career, Hagler moved to Italy, and reinvented himself as an action movie star, starring in four films between 1989 and 1997 per IMDb.

In 1993, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler was inducted into both the International and World Boxing Hall of Fames.

Our thoughts go out to his family and many fans from his incredible career.