Marvin Hagler’s Wife Shoots Down Rumor About Husband’s Death

On Saturday, the sports world learned that “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler passed away at the age of 66. Unfortunately there were some rumors floating around about his passing after the news broke.

There were people speculating that Hagler’s death was caused by COVID-19 vaccine complications. His wife, Kay Hagler, quickly shot down those rumors in a recent statement.

“I was the only person close to him until the last minute, and I am the only person that knows how things went not even his family knows all the details and I do NOT accept to read some stupid comment without knowing really what happened,” Kay Hagler said. “For sure wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death. My baby left in pace with his usual smile and now is not the time to talk nonsense.”

Kay announced that there will be no funeral planned for Marvin, but she will come up with “something special” to honor his life.

‘For sure it wasn’t the vaccine that caused his death.’ Kay Hagler, wife of Marvelous Marvin Hagler who was with him when he died, refuting claims made on Tommy Hearns’ Instagram and recirculated across social media by the increasing number of brainwashed morons in boxing. pic.twitter.com/KKyP8QEI6D — Gavan Casey (@GavanCasey) March 15, 2021

The boxing world was saddened by the loss of Hagler.

When Mike Tyson found out about the news, he tweeted “Marvin Hagler was one of the best warriors in the sport. Condolences to his family. He will be missed.”

In 1993, “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler was inducted into both the International and World Boxing Hall of Fames.

Our thoughts are with the Hagler family during this time.