Marvin Lewis ‘Quietly’ Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job

Marvin Lewis could be on his way back to the NFL level.

The former Cincinnati Bengals head coach has been out of the professional ranks since the 2018 season. Lewis, 62, was the Bengals’ head coach from 2003-18. He had major success in Cincinnati, building the franchise into a respectable, playoff-contending one.

However, Lewis was ultimately fired for a lack of postseason success. The Bengals failed to win a playoff game during Lewis’ tenure despite multiple appearances.

Lewis has since coached at the college level. He joined Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State in 2019 and served as the co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

NFL Network is reporting on Sunday morning that Lewis “quietly” interviewed for the Detroit Lions job this week.

The #Lions quietly interviewed Marvin Lewis. Arthur Smith is a hot head coaching name, while Ed Dodds, Terry Fontenot and Joe Schoen are drawing a lot of GM interest. A look at where the six current searches stand, with @RapSheet and @MikeGarafolo:https://t.co/9skZ2nOxBc — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 3, 2021

From the report:

The Lions also quietly began their head coaching search by interviewing former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. 49ers DC Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, is considered a strong candidate for the head coaching job. But the Lions are expected to run a wide search for that position, too, putting in as many as 10 interview slips for head coaching candidates for that job, with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Titans OC Arthur Smith among the potential targets. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Lions at least explore college head coaches such as Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald. Interim coach Darrell Bevell is expected to get an interview for the full-time job, too.

The Lions are one of several NFL jobs expected to be open.

With the regular season set to wrap up on Sunday, there are likely going to be several firings on the way.