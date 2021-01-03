The Spun

Marvin Lewis ‘Quietly’ Interviewed For NFL Head Coaching Job

Marvin Lewis Cincinnati BengalsDENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Marvin Lewis of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on from the sideline during a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 19, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Marvin Lewis could be on his way back to the NFL level.

The former Cincinnati Bengals head coach has been out of the professional ranks since the 2018 season. Lewis, 62, was the Bengals’ head coach from 2003-18. He had major success in Cincinnati, building the franchise into a respectable, playoff-contending one.

However, Lewis was ultimately fired for a lack of postseason success. The Bengals failed to win a playoff game during Lewis’ tenure despite multiple appearances.

Lewis has since coached at the college level. He joined Herm Edwards’ staff at Arizona State in 2019 and served as the co-defensive coordinator in 2020.

NFL Network is reporting on Sunday morning that Lewis “quietly” interviewed for the Detroit Lions job this week.

From the report:

The Lions also quietly began their head coaching search by interviewing former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis on Thursday. 49ers DC Robert Saleh, a Dearborn native, is considered a strong candidate for the head coaching job. But the Lions are expected to run a wide search for that position, too, putting in as many as 10 interview slips for head coaching candidates for that job, with Chiefs OC Eric Bienemy, Saints assistant head coach/tight ends coach Dan Campbell and Titans OC Arthur Smith among the potential targets. It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Lions at least explore college head coaches such as Northwestern’s Pat Fitzgerald. Interim coach Darrell Bevell is expected to get an interview for the full-time job, too.

The Lions are one of several NFL jobs expected to be open.

With the regular season set to wrap up on Sunday, there are likely going to be several firings on the way.


