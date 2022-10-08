Maryland Sends Blunt Message To Big Ten Officials Following Close Loss To Purdue

Big Ten officials are once again making a bad name for themselves this Saturday afternoon.

It appears that officials missed an offsides call on Purdue that eventually cost Maryland the game today.

The Terrapins aren't being quiet about it, either. They sent a message to the Big Ten officiating crew via Twitter this afternoon.

Per Maryland, the officials' missed call is "par for the course." Wow.

"Par for the course..."

Ross Dellenger thinks Maryland will be sending this to the Big Ten office.

"Purdue blocked this XP to, eventually, cost Maryland the game. No offsides called. The Terps will be sending this one into the Big Ten office, methinks."

This is inexcusable. Unfortunately, as Maryland puts it, it is indeed par for the course.

Big Ten officiating is an abomination as of late. It might even be worse than Pac-12 crews.

Maryland fell to 4-2 with its loss to Purdue on Saturday.