Maskless Woman Tased, Arrested At Ohio Youth Football Game

Even though sports are finally back, there are new rules that both players and spectators will have to follow since COVID-19 is still around. That being said, a woman in Ohio went viral on social media this week for refusing to follow guidelines at an 8th grade football game.

Fans in attendance for an 8th grade football game in Logan, Ohio were asked to wear masks. When one woman refused to comply with that simple request, the police officers asked her to leave.

She immediately had an issue with the police telling her to leave, as she was caught on camera shouting “You’re not arresting me for nothing. I ain’t doing nothing wrong.”

Things took a turn for the worse when the police officer on the scene had to tase the woman in attendance because she was refusing to leave the stadium. After a few more minutes of arguing, she was finally escorted away from the field.

The woman was reportedly charged with criminal trespassing and was released at the scene.

Ohio police wanted to make sure that people know this woman wasn’t arrested because she refused to wear a mask. The arrest happened because she refused to leave the premises despite the fact that she violated the school’s policy.

Maskless Woman Tased, Arrested at 8th Grade Football Game in Ohio https://t.co/mGG8lcpUoG — TMZ (@TMZ) September 24, 2020

Hopefully, this is the last time we see an incident like this take place in 2020.

If family and friends want to watch youth sports in Ohio this year, they’ll need to wear masks.