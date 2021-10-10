The Spun

NFL Fans Shocked By Mason Crosby’s Performance Today

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby on the field.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

What the heck is going on with Green Bay Packers veteran kicker Mason Crosby on Sunday afternoon?

It’s been an ugly day across the board for NFL kickers, highlighted by Crosby’s disastrous performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Crosby, one of the best kickers in the NFL, has missed three field goals on Sunday afternoon, including one that would’ve won the game for the Packers in overtime.

Fans are shocked by his bad performance.

It’s one of the most-puzzling kicking performances of the year. Crosby has been an extremely reliable kicker for years. However, he’s having one of the most-frustrating performances of his career on Sunday afternoon.

The game isn’t over yet, at least.

The Bengals and the Packers are still tied in overtime, but Cincinnati has the ball and is driving for a game-winning score.

The Cincinnati vs. Green Bay contest is airing on FOX.

