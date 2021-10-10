NFL Fans Shocked By Mason Crosby’s Performance Today

What the heck is going on with Green Bay Packers veteran kicker Mason Crosby on Sunday afternoon?

It’s been an ugly day across the board for NFL kickers, highlighted by Crosby’s disastrous performance against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Crosby, one of the best kickers in the NFL, has missed three field goals on Sunday afternoon, including one that would’ve won the game for the Packers in overtime.

Fans are shocked by his bad performance.

Rough day at the office for Mason Crosby pic.twitter.com/wVjxTrKuov — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

It’s one of the most-puzzling kicking performances of the year. Crosby has been an extremely reliable kicker for years. However, he’s having one of the most-frustrating performances of his career on Sunday afternoon.

Packers fans watching Mason Crosby three field goals in a row: pic.twitter.com/QuSK1HbPID — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 10, 2021

*the entire Packers team setting everything up for a win* Mason Crosby: pic.twitter.com/pSnlrg4AX3 — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 10, 2021

MASON CROSBY JUST MISSED FOR THIRD TIME IN A ROW pic.twitter.com/i63Z4voHxe — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 10, 2021

The game isn’t over yet, at least.

The Bengals and the Packers are still tied in overtime, but Cincinnati has the ball and is driving for a game-winning score.

The Cincinnati vs. Green Bay contest is airing on FOX.