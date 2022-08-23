Mason Crosby Reveals His Likely Status For Week 1

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 03: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal during a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on October 03, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

During the 2021 NFL season, Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby had arguably the worst season of his career.

The veteran kicker made just over 73-percent of his kicks during the season - the second worst percentage of his career. After a tough season, Crosby underwent knee surgery.

Despite that surgery, Crosby still thinks he should be ready to go when the 2022 season kicks off.

Here's what Crosby said, via Fan Nation's Packers site:

“I’m hitting all the marks,” Crosby said after Tuesday’s practice. “As of right now, this is six weeks out [from surgery] so that was kind of the goal was to be progressing and kicking more at this point. I hit a set inside today and felt really good. I’m just going to keep building off of that. The goal is obviously to be full-go and ready to go by Week 1.”

Crosby is working with new special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who was in high demand after his stint with the Las Vegas Raiders came to an end.

“It’s always good to have a shift in mind-set,” Crosby said. “You do something long enough, I think he’s done a good job of continuing to have conversations about what we’re trying to accomplish this year and expectations."

Can Crosby bounce back in 2022?