Mason Rudolph Open To Mentoring: NFL World Reacts

Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Mason Rudolph's roster spot is by no means guaranteed heading into training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Kenny Pickett newly-drafted and Mitch Trubisky considered a top contender for the Week 1 job, Rudolph is looking for other ways to prove his worth.

Speaking to the media this week, Rudolph said he could be a mentor to Pickett or any young quarterback the Steelers have. He said that he's open to helping developing a younger quarterback like Pickett.

“We’ve probably all been in situations, whether it’s high school, college or pro, where we’re the incumbent starter, and there’s a new freshman, there’s a new rookie, there’s a highly recruited guy,” Rudolph said, via ProFootballTalk. “I’ve always believed in, the starter shouldn’t have to go out of his way, because he’s got a lot of things to deal with. But definitely be open to questions and help the growth and development of a younger quarterback, yeah.”

Steelers fans aren't convinced that Rudolph would be an asset though. Some are joking that Rudolph is only saying this to save his job. Others think that Pickett won't bother asking Rudolph any questions at all.

Mason Rudolph hasn't exactly distinguished himself since the Steelers drafted him in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He's 5-4-1 as a starter with a 61.5-percent completion rate and 16 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

Despite four years of learning under Ben Roethlisberger, the team's decision to bring in veteran Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett is a pretty strong sign that the Steelers don't view him as the team's future.

It's going to be an uphill climb for Rudolph this summer.

