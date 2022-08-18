Mason Rudolph Reacts To Being Steelers No. 3 Quarterback

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new quarterback rotation for this Saturday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mitch Trubisky is set to start the game but will be replaced by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, not Mason Rudolph. When head coach Mike Tomlin was asked why he made that swap, he said it was because they want to see Pickett in more "varsity action."

This means that Rudolph will be the third-string quarterback for this game after he was the second-stringer last Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Rudolph didn't seem to mind the change when he was asked about it by the local media.

“Those are all scenarios that I have no control over, so that’s not what my focus is on right now,” Rudolph said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "My focus is on going down and put the finishing touches on this week, today’s practice, and tomorrow’s walkthrough and getting to Jacksonville. So I have no idea.”

Rudolph played the entire second quarter on Saturday against Seattle. He completed 9-of-15 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown before he was replaced by Pickett in the second half.

If Pickett continues to play well, it won't be long until Rudolph is potentially on another team before the regular season starts.