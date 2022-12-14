Mason Rudolph's Comment On Quarterback Situation Is Going Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 09: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass in the third quarter during the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 31-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a concussion against the Baltimore Ravens.

Backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky came into the game, but struggled, throwing three interceptions in a 16-14 loss. If Pickett can't go this weekend, there isn't a guarantee that Trubisky gets the start.

On Wednesday, third-string quarterback Mason Rudolph told reporters he split first-team reps with Trubisky at practice. After splitting reps today, reporters asked Rudolph if he feels like it's "2 and 2A" between them.

He had a telling response.

"I feel like I've been inactive," he said plainly.

Rudolph has not started a game for the Steelers this season after the team drafted Pickett in the first round and gave Trubisky a significant contract.

In 17 career appearances, the Oklahoma State product has 2,366 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

If Pickett can't play this weekend, it could be Rudolph that gets the start against the Carolina Panthers.