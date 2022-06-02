College Lacrosse Player Reportedly Died Suddenly At 19

PROVIDENCE, RI - MAY 08: A general view of lacrosse sticks on the sideline during halftime of the Ivy League Tournament championship college lacrosse game between the Pennsylvania Quakers and the Yale Bulldogs on May 8, 2022, at Stevenson-Pincince Field in Providence, RI. (Photo by Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The University of Massachusetts Amherst had tragic news to share with its community this Wednesday. Men's lacrosse player Aidan Kaminska has passed away.

According to Kathy Reakes of Suffolk Daily Voice, Kaminska "died suddenly" on Monday at his family's house in Port Jefferson, New York. He was just 19 years old.

The cause of death is unknown. The funeral service for Kaminska will be held on Saturday.

"The Massachusetts athletics department extends condolences to Aidan's family, friends, teammates and coaches," the university said in a statement. "University resources are available for members of the UMass community to utilize during this challenging time."

In 2022, Kaminska earned CAA All-Rookie Team honors. He scored nine goals in just six games.

Not only was Kaminska a lacrosse star, he played football for Port Jefferson High School.

Our thoughts are with Kaminska's family and friends at this time.