Massive Ratings Revealed For Bills-Lions Thanksgiving Game

NFL fans weren't necessarily expecting yesterday's Bills-Lions game to be as thrilling as it was, but by the middle of the game they were absolutely glued to their TV sets. And the ratings prove it.

According to CBS Sports PR, it was the most-watched early Thanksgiving Day game on record. 31.627 million viewers tuned in as Buffalo picked up a 28-25 win over Detroit.

Viewership of the game peaked with an estimated 42 million people watching at one point. It also did huge numbers on CBS' Paramount+ subscription service, serving as the most-streamed Thanksgiving Day game ever.

The way the game played out, it's easy to understand while there was such high viewership. Neither team ever led by more than one score at any point in the game, and it was decided by a field goal.

The Bills and the home-team Lions went blow for blow on punts, touchdowns, turnovers and ultimately leads. Quarterbacks Josh Allen and Jared Goff put on an aerial circus with five touchdowns and over 500 yards of offense between them.

The defenses made their presences known as well, forcing several turnovers and combining for five sacks.

Ultimately, the game was decided on field goals with under a minute remaining. The Lions tied the game up at 25-25 with a Michael Badgley 51-yard field goal with 28 seconds left, only for the Bills to battle back for a 47-yard Tyler Bass game-winner.

Not bad for a Thanksgiving Day appetizer.