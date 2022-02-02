The Spun

Did “First Thing’s First’s” Kevin Wildes crack the code on why Tom Brady left the Patriots out of his retirement post? On Wednesday, the FS1 personality wondered aloud if Brady is intentionally holding out on his Patriots acknowledgement.

“Your old buddy, Kevin Wildes, can’t do a lot of stuff,” Wildes said. “Want me to break down the All-22 like I’m Dan Orlovsky? Can’t do it… But do you want me to take disparate shards of intel that are floating around and come up with a half-baked idea? Well, partner, you came into the right bar…”

Adding, “I think this is a long media rollout, and here is my evidence.”

Wildes first pointed to the photo Tom Brady shared — one which shows the QB playing against the Patriots as a Buc. And commented about Brady floating the idea of possibly returning to New England after that October 3 game in Foxborough.

Wildes then looked to the logo Robert Kraft placed at the bottom of his statement as further evidence.

“So that is my case that I think there is something major afoot,” Wildes concluded. “No way did the greatest football player of all-time say, ‘You know what I’m going to do? A nine-page Instagram post.’ Joe Montana retired in front of 25,000 people in San Francisco… It was a beautiful moment.”

“The idea that he knows that — [Tom Brady’s] a student of the game — and said, ‘You know what I’m going to do, since my career has eclipsed Joe Montana? An Instagram post.’”

“No way, my friend,” Wildes said. “I think there is something massive coming to Foxborough. Something major is happening. It’s a reason to be optimistic, Patriots Nation.”

It makes you wonder…

