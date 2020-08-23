The Spun

Massive Upset At UFC Vegas 7 On Saturday Night

UFC Fight Night on Saturday, Aug. 22.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 22: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Mariya Agapova of Kazakhstan kicks Shana Dobson in their flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on August 22, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

UFC Vegas 7 on Saturday night featured one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s recent history.

Shana Dobson entered Saturday night’s bout against Mariya Agapova as a massive underdog. She was listed as a +900 underdog at one sports book heading into the fight.

Then, history happened. Dobson upset Agapova for one of the biggest shockers in UFC history.

“We saw this coming,” Dobson told Jon Anik in her post-fight interview. “We’re excited, but we’re not surprised. We expected to get this dub, no matter how we were going to get it.”

According to ESPN’s Stats & Info, it’s the second-biggest upset in their record book, trailing only Holly Holm, who cashed in as a +870 underdog against Ronda Rousey.

MMA Junkie had some details on the fight:

The first round had a bit of back-and-forth, but Agapova was getting the better of it. It was clear she was exerting too much energy to maintain over a 15-minute fight, though, and she started fading in the second.

Dobson took advantage of the situation and managed to get top position during a scramble. She then brutalized Agapova with strikes until the referee decided he’d seen enough and called it off at the 1:38 mark of Round 2.

The UFC world is pretty stunned with the result, including this one poor bettor:

Oops.

Hopefully everyone else had money on the underdog…


