Massive Upset At UFC Vegas 7 On Saturday Night

UFC Vegas 7 on Saturday night featured one of the biggest upsets in the sport’s recent history.

Shana Dobson entered Saturday night’s bout against Mariya Agapova as a massive underdog. She was listed as a +900 underdog at one sports book heading into the fight.

Then, history happened. Dobson upset Agapova for one of the biggest shockers in UFC history.

Shana Dobson (+900) is the biggest UFC underdog to cash in the history of the organization. Others of note:

-Holy Holm (+870) against Ronda Rousey

“We saw this coming,” Dobson told Jon Anik in her post-fight interview. “We’re excited, but we’re not surprised. We expected to get this dub, no matter how we were going to get it.”

According to ESPN’s Stats & Info, it’s the second-biggest upset in their record book, trailing only Holly Holm, who cashed in as a +870 underdog against Ronda Rousey.

MMA Junkie had some details on the fight:

The first round had a bit of back-and-forth, but Agapova was getting the better of it. It was clear she was exerting too much energy to maintain over a 15-minute fight, though, and she started fading in the second. Dobson took advantage of the situation and managed to get top position during a scramble. She then brutalized Agapova with strikes until the referee decided he’d seen enough and called it off at the 1:38 mark of Round 2.

The UFC world is pretty stunned with the result, including this one poor bettor:

In the women’s UFC flyweight division tonight, a bettor at @SuperBookSports bet $25,000 on heavy favorite (-1400) Mariya Agapova. She lost to Shana Dobson in a huge upset. The bet would have netted $1,775 if Agapova won. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2020

