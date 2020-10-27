The Masters Releases Hype Video For College GameDay’s Show

ESPN’s College GameDay will have a new and unlikely home in a few weeks.

On Nov. 14, the program will be broadcast from Augusta National Golf Club for an unprecedented crossover event of college football and Masters Tournament weekend action. Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Lee Corso, David Pollack and the rest of the regular GameDay crew will replace rowdy college kids and funny signs with freshly mown fairways and historic tradition.

The Masters official Twitter account took to the site on Tuesday to tease the event with a hype video.

The Masters was one of the earliest sports casualties taken at the hands of COVID-19 in March. The rescheduled installment of the historic tournament will be played with no gallery for the first time ever. Tournament officials and ESPN hope the combination of these two events can bring some extra showmanship to a limited showcase this year.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro said this in a statement:

“Anytime College GameDay travels to a new destination it’s special, and the opportunity to be on the grounds of Augusta National Golf Club during the Masters is extraordinary. As this iconic event coincides with the college football season for the first time, we look forward to getting fans ready for a football Saturday, while also showcasing the Masters and the greatest golfers in the world.”

It’s not just ESPN and the GameDay crew feeling the excitement. Some golfers have taken notice of the historic event as well.

Here’s what Masters champion Zach Johnson had to say in response to the tournament’s video teaser:

If y’all have a struggle for a guest picker, who has dangerous knowledge about college football, who will be “inside the bubble”, who hopes to have late tee times on the weekend, who can wear a certain color jacket on site, with questionable charm…I might know someone. 😊 — Zach Johnson (@ZachJohnsonPGA) October 27, 2020

Wherever the GameDay crew goes, they can always count on finding some diehard college football fans.