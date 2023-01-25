Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Matt Barnes Story
An unfortunate storyline involving former NBA player Matt Barnes emerged over the weekend.
Vide from TMZ Sports showed Barnes appearing to spit on his fiancee's ex during a heated altercation. The alleged incident took play at the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday.
According to TMZ, the incident happened just before the playoff game kicked off. Barnes reportedly encountered his fiancee's former husband, David Patterson Jr., in a concourse at the venue.
Video shows Barnes appearing to spit at the man before they exchanged words. Thankfully both men walked off in different directions.
Fans weren't too pleased with Barnes' actions.
"And then he’ll get on his show talking about current NBA players maturity and doing the right thing," one fan said.
"spitting is crazy," added another.
"Matt Barnes doing Matt Barnes things. Unsurprised," said a third.
According to TMZ, Barnes claims the other man started it all by threatening him and shoving him.
Regardless, it's an ugly look for Barnes.