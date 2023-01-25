Sports World Reacts To Unfortunate Matt Barnes Story

SACRAMENTO, CA - MARCH 29: Former NBA basketball player Matt Barnes arrives at the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside Of South Sacramento Church March 29, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Clark, who was unarmed, was shot and killed by Sacramento Police Officers, Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Photo by Jeff Chiu-Pool/Getty Images)

An unfortunate storyline involving former NBA player Matt Barnes emerged over the weekend.

Vide from TMZ Sports showed Barnes appearing to spit on his fiancee's ex during a heated altercation. The alleged incident took play at the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday.

According to TMZ, the incident happened just before the playoff game kicked off. Barnes reportedly encountered his fiancee's former husband, David Patterson Jr., in a concourse at the venue.

Video shows Barnes appearing to spit at the man before they exchanged words. Thankfully both men walked off in different directions.

Check it out.

Fans weren't too pleased with Barnes' actions.

"And then he’ll get on his show talking about current NBA players maturity and doing the right thing," one fan said.

"spitting is crazy," added another.

"Matt Barnes doing Matt Barnes things. Unsurprised," said a third.

According to TMZ, Barnes claims the other man started it all by threatening him and shoving him.

Regardless, it's an ugly look for Barnes.