Matt Campbell Announces Decision On Future At Iowa State

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell tipping his hat.AMES, IA - NOVEMBER 19: Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones tips his hat as he leave the field after defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 66-10 at Jack Trice Stadium on November 19, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. The Iowa State Cyclones won 66-10 over the Texas Tech Red Raiders. (Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)

Iowa State’s football program ended the college football season with a big win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. The Cyclones just landed another big win.

Head coach Matt Campbell is among the most-beloved coaching candidates in the country. He’s rumored to be on the list for several major programs and even some NFL teams.

However, Campbell appears to be staying put for now.

Iowa State’s head coach announced on Sunday morning that he is staying put with the Cyclones.

“So grateful for the commitment of so many to continue to want to build our program together. Our foundation has been built on Loyalty and Faithfulness and it will continue to be our guiding light. Humbled and Grateful to continue to lead to be different,” the head coach tweeted.

Iowa State’s athletic director confirmed the news.

“The future of Cyclone Football is rock solid. Can’t wait to next Fall for 60,000 fans to be back in Jack Trice Stadium cheering on @ISUMattCampbell and @CycloneFB,” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard tweeted.

The future of Iowa State’s football program is indeed extremely bright – as long as Campbell sticks around, of course.


