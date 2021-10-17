Major College Coach Named Candidate For Raiders Job

The Las Vegas Raiders are in need of a new head coach following the resignation of Jon Gruden.

Gruden, who was on a 10-year contract with the Raiders, resigned after scandalous emails leaked via the NFL’s investigation into the Washington Football Team. Gruden, who was working at ESPN at the time of his emails, made racist and homophobic comments. He announced his resignation a couple of days after the initial emails leaked.

This leaves the Raiders without a longterm plan at head coach.

According to a report from NFL Network, a major college football head coach could be a candidate for the vacancy.

From NFL.com:

The chance to lead an iconic franchise also could prove appealing to college coaches who have received NFL interest in the past, such as Iowa State’s Matt Campbell. As is customary in cases involving a resignation, the Raiders are expected to work out a settlement with Gruden, who was due somewhere in the neighborhood of $40 million over the first five years of the 10-year, $100 million contract he signed in 2018 to come out of retirement and rejoin the franchise after a years-long pursuit by Davis.

Campbell is linked to new jobs every offseason. While he’s been happy at Iowa State, the Raiders are an iconic franchise. It would not be too surprising to see him end up in the NFL.

Las Vegas is set to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon.

Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia is the team’s interim head coach.