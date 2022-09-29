Matt Canada Reveals Steelers Have Made 'Corrections' On Offense

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada has a chance to get his unit back on track against the New York Jets this Sunday. So how does he feel about the offense heading into the weekend?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Canada made it clear that he recognizes that his offense is struggling. He said he feels good about the corrections the team worked on making since last week but recognized that it won't matter unless they get results.

“I’m not going to come up here and say ‘this should have happened, this should have happened’,” Canada said, via 93.7 The Fan. “I’m in charge. We are not producing. I’m good with that. I’m not going to do that. We had a great meeting Monday. We are not where we want to be, players see that. We know where we are. I’m not going to do that out here. We do that inside and I feel really good that we made the corrections we need to make. Until we see it on Sunday, it doesn’t matter."

Right now the Steelers offense ranks 19th in points scored and second-to-last in yards gained. That's probably due to their passing attack and rushing attack both ranking in the bottom 10.

Matt Canada will get his chance to put that claim to the test against a struggling New York Jets defense that has allowed at least 21 points in nine straight games dating back to last season. That same Jets defense currently ranks 26th in points allowed and 19th in yards allowed.

If there was ever a chance for the Steelers to have a great day on offense, it would be this Sunday.

Will Canada and his offense be able to carry the Steelers to victory?