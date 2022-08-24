Matt Cassel Reacts To Death Of Legendary NFL Quarterback

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Matt Cassel extended his heartfelt condolences following the passing of Len Dawson on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Cassel took a moment to look back on the time he spent with the KC legend.

Sharing, "My thoughts & prayers go out to the family & loved ones of legendary QB Len Dawson. Everyone that has ever been a part of Chiefs Kingdom know his impact on the field & in the community. I’m thankful for the great memories I had with him during my time in KC. He’ll be missed."

Dawson's family released a statement informing the world of his transition. Telling KMBC in Kansas City:

With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson. He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers.

His legacy forever lives on through his bronze busts in Canton, contributions to the game and service to the KC community.