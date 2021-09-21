Matt Corral Has Hilarious Message For Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

Earlier today, Barstool Sports pointed out an interesting recruiting tactic employed by Lane Kiffin. Of his nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, the Ole Miss head coach only follows one of them back: five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning.

In response to this realization, current Rebels QB Matt Corral sent a message to his head coach.

“Dont even follow your own qb.. outrageous,” the senior signal caller wrote jokingly.

“Now this is funny!! You jealous @corral_matt??” Kiffin responded in a since-deleted tweet which can be seen below.

Entering his fourth season with the Ole Miss program, Corral is off to a red-hot start in his senior year. Through three straight wins, the 22-year-old QB has logged 997 yards, nine touchdowns and zero interceptions on an efficient 68.8 completion percentage.

As a potential first-round quarterback in the 2022 draft, Corral won’t be around Oxford forever though. It’s time for Kiffin to start looking for his next QB of the future — a QB he hopes is named Arch Manning.

As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, Manning has garnered offers and attention from nearly every top program in the country. That being said, he does have deep family connections with the Ole Miss program.

His grandfather/namesake, Archie Manning, and his uncle Eli both played for the Rebels. His father, Cooper, committed to Mississippi as a highly-touted high school recruit, but was unable to ever see the field after he was diagnosed with a career-ending spinal condition.

Manning traveled to Oxford for an unofficial visit back in July.

In addition to visits with Georgia, Alabama, Texas and and Clemson, the five-star QB is scheduled to visit Kiffin’s program yet again on Oct. 23.