Matt Corral Reportedly Makes Decision On The Combine

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral reportedly will not participate in throwing drills at the NFL Combine according to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

“… Matt Corral won’t throw this week at the combine as he continues to work his way back from an ankle injury suffered in the Sugar Bowl,” Pelissero tweeted. Noting, “Corral resumed light throwing two weeks ago and the plan is to be full-go for pro day March 23.”

“Projected as a high pick, Corral only played in the Sugar Bowl because he’s so competitive,” the NFL reporter continued. “And it’s killing him not to participate here. But it was high ankle sprain with a 6-to8-week recovery. I’m told he’s ahead of schedule — just not enough time to prepare to work out here.”

Matt Corral is joined by Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Sam Howell as the top QB prospects in the upcoming draft.

As a junior, the California-native through over 3,000 yards and 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions, completing 68 percent of his passes. Helping lead the Rebels to their first 10-win regular season in program history.

Some feared how Corral’s ankle injury in the Sugar Bowl would impact his draft stock. However, it appears he’ll be just fine to show off his skills for scouts at Mississippi’s Pro Day.