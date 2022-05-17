Matt Harvey Punishment Announced: MLB World Reacts

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Matt Harvey has officially gotten his punishment from the MLB.

Harvey has been suspended for 60 games without pay after he participated in the distribution of a prohibited Drug of Abuse. The suspension is retroactive to Apr. 29.

In February, Harvey admitted that he provided the drugs to former Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs multiple times. Baltimore is now going to have to wait a bit before he can return to the mound.

The MLB world is sad at how far Harvey has fallen since 2015 when he was an outstanding pitcher.

Harvey started 28 games last season for the Orioles and finished with a 6.27 ERA. He hasn't been the same pitcher since he left New York in 2018.

We'll have to see how he does when he's able to come back from his suspension.