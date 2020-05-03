A former star Major League Baseball pitcher has tragically died at the age of 64.

Matt Keough, a former standout pitcher for the Oakland Athletics, reportedly died over the weekend. The American League franchise confirmed the tragic news on Saturday night.

The former All-Star pitcher was a member of the A’s from 1977-83. He was an All-Star in 1987. Keough went on to play for the Yankees, Cardinals, Cubs and Astros.

Keough won American League Comeback Player of the Year in 1980 after going 28 consecutive starts without a victory in 1978-79.

“Matt was a great baseball man and a proud Oakland A,” A’s Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations Billy Beane said in a statement. “He had an incredible passion for the game and we were lucky to have him and his wealth of knowledge alongside us for the years he worked as a Special Assistant. He left an unforgettable impression on everyone he touched in baseball. Our sincere condolences are with the entire Keough family tonight.”

Keough later got into coaching, serving as the A’s pitching coach in the 1990s. He then worked as a scout for multiple organizations.

A’s Statement on the Passing of Former A’s Pitcher and Special Assistant Matt Keough. pic.twitter.com/aigKHta76y — AthleticsPR (@AthleticsPR) May 3, 2020

Our thoughts are with the Keough family during this difficult time.

May he rest in peace.