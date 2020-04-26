Matt LaFleur Comments On Aaron Rodgers’ Future With The Packers

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is arguably the biggest question in the NFL following this weekend’s draft.

Green Bay surprised everyone when they selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. Love heads to the Packers as the presumed successor to Rodgers, who was in the same position with Brett Favre roughly 15 years ago.

Rodgers, 36, still has multiple years left on his contract, and he hasn’t been hinting at retirement. He likely wants to keep playing for several more seasons.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur commented on Rodgers’ future with the team following the franchise’s decision to draft Love. He doesn’t see Rodgers going anywhere.

“I hope he can play here until he decides he doesn’t want to play anymore,” LaFleur said of Rodgers on Saturday.

Green Bay fans aren’t really sold on that comment. The Packers’ fan base is arguably the angriest in the NFL following the draft.

Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay will be under the microscope moving forward.