Matt LaFleur Reveals If Aaron Rodgers Will Start Next Week

Aaron Rodgers should be eligible to return in time for next weekend’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the earliest Rodgers can come off the COVID-19/reserve list is Saturday, the day before the game against the Seahawks.

Will Rodgers, despite a week of no practice, actually start on Sunday?

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked that question on Sunday night, following his team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He did not hesitate to respond.

LaFleur said that Rodgers will “absolutely” start behind center against the Seahawks, if he’s activated.

“He’s our starting quarterback,” LaFleur said, per Pro Football Talk. “We just need to make sure he’s well in tune with our plan, and we’ll see where he’s at at the end of the week.”

This comes as no surprise, especially given how Jordan Love looked on Sunday. It was a rough first start for the 2020 first round draft pick.

Green Bay and Seattle are set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will be televised on CBS.