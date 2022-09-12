Matt LaFleur Admits Regret From Sunday's Loss To Vikings

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Changes are definitely on the way for Matt LaFleur's squad after their loss to the Vikings on Sunday. The Packers weren't able to get anything going on offense, scoring just one touchdown against their division rival.

After the game, LaFleur put the onus on himself, saying that there's one player he didn't do a good enough job of getting the ball in Week 1.

“Any time Aaron Jones comes out of a game with eight touches, that’s not good enough,” LaFleur said, via USA Today.

Jones only carried the ball five times but made the most of his touches, gaining 49 yards on the ground and another 27 through the air.

His touches were almost doubled by backup A.J. Dillon, who got the ball 15 times.

Expect that to change when the Packers host the Bears next Sunday.