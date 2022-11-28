Matt LaFleur Announces Packers' Decision On Aaron Rodgers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers couldn't finish Sunday night's game against the Eagles after sustaining a rib injury severe enough to have him questioning if he'd punctured a lung.

But according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Rodgers should be a go for Green Bay's upcoming rivalry matchup with the Bears if everything checks out.

Speaking at Monday's press conference, LaFleur revealed that the additional tests on Rodgers ribs are not complete just yet. Adding that if the back-to-back MVP is cleared by the team's training staff, he'll get the start in Chicago.

Rodgers told reporters after the Packers' 40-33 loss that he'd like to be out on the field as long as the team has a chance.

However, LaFleur isn't looking too far ahead when it comes to potentially playing Jordan Love down the stretch. Telling media members his sole focus is on Week 13 vs. the Bears.

We'll see how the soon-to-be 39-year-old is feeling as the week goes on.