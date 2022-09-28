Matt LaFleur Announces Packers Star Is 'Day To Day'

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have a chance to get some easy wins over the next few weeks with games against teams that are reeling due to injuries. But they may be without one of their biggest stars during that run too.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had an update on cornerback Jaire Alexander, who was limited to six snaps in Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

LaFleur said that Alexander is "day-to-day" with a groin injury. He does not believe there is any long-term concern for his starting cornerback.

Alexander has eight tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended and one interception this season. Last year he missed 13 games due to injuries.

Jaire Alexander was the No. 18 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft and became an impact starter at left cornerback as a rookie.

In his first three NFL seasons, Alexander had 151 tackles, four interceptions, 41 passes defended, two forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and 1.5 sacks. He earned Pro Bowl and Second-Team All-Pro honors in 2020.

The Packers passing defense was a top 10 unit in his absence for most of last season. So having him back would be a major boon as the Packers try to secure the top seed in the NFC once more.

Will Jaire Alexander be back in the lineup this week? If not, how much time will he miss?