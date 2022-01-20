Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Injury News

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has announced some significant injury news ahead of Saturday’s divisional round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) is questionable and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (back) is doubtful to take the field this weekend.

Bakhtiari suffered a torn ACL late last season. After undergoing surgery and months of rehab, the star lineman returned to the field for the Packers’ final game of the 2021 season in Week 18. He sat out of Tuesday’s practice for “load management” reasons and was limited in Wednesday’s workout before returning to inactive today.

Valdes-Scantling suffered his back injury during Green Bay’s Week 18’s loss to Detroit. He suited up for practice on Tuesday but was not active for workouts on Wednesday or today.

Every other player on the Packers’ active roster participated in today’s practice. Wide receiver Randall Cobb and defensive linemen Whitney Mercilus and Za’Darius Smith — who are currently on IR — all practiced and could be activated before Saturday’s game.

The Packers will face off against the 49ers in a primetime slot at 8:15 p.m. ET.