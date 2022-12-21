Matt LaFleur Appears To Confirm Concerning Packers Report

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL season has been an unusually rough one for the Green Bay Packers. But head coach Matt LaFleur may have just pointed out yet another source of dysfunction within the organization this season.

Earlier this week it was reported that the Packers offense hasn't been watching practice film together. The issue was brought up to LaFleur on Tuesday, and he didn't exactly deny it.

LaFleur said that it's something that the organization has done in the past but the offense has recently gone back to watching film as a whole unit.

"Yeah that’s something that just thinking back in previous years, we had done that, most of the time together and then after that first year, again we had a more veteran group of wideouts and we allowed it to, just from an efficiency standpoint and a detail standpoint, allowed the position groups to meet independently of one another in some instances,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. "Now, I would say, I can’t remember what week it was, but we decided to start watching... every practice together as a whole unit."

LaFleur didn't really have much of an explanation as far as why it may have happened that way.

It isn't necessarily a red flag that the Green Bay Packers offense isn't watching film together. But it definitely raises some eyebrows as to whether the team is all-in with one-another if they aren't doing important game preparation together.

The end result pretty much speaks for itself: They're 6-8 with only the smallest of chances of making the playoffs.

When we look back on this season, this issue might wind up not even cracking the top 10.