Matt LaFleur Confirms "Tremendous Loss" For The Packers

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

In the midst of a five-game losing streak, the last thing the Packers needed was to lose one of their most productive players.

But on Monday, head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that linebacker Rashan Gary has been diagnosed with a torn ACL and will miss the remainder of the season.

“It’s a tremendous loss,” LaFleur said at the team's press conference. “Not only from the production standpoint. He is a guy who competes at the highest level. He’s one of the grittiest guys on this team. The effort he brings on a daily basis will definitely be missed.”

Gary was one of Green Bay's best defenders off the edge, racking up 32 tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery in nine games.

After picking up the option on his rookie deal, Gary should be back in green and gold for at least one more season.

The Packers selected Gary 12th overall in the 2019 draft out of Michigan.