Matt LaFleur Describes Postgame Conversation With Aaron Rodgers

With the way Green Bay was playing in the final stretches of the season, Aaron Rodgers and his red-hot offense looked primed for a Super Bowl run.

That all came to a screeching halt when Tom Brady and the 5-seed Bucs came to Lambeau Field last week. After four tightly-contested quarters and more than a few critical errors from the Packers, Tampa Bay claimed a 31-26 victory in this year’s NFC Championship game.

With a golden opportunity to punch his ticket to another Super Bowl appearance, this clearly isn’t how Rodgers wanted to end his 2020-21 campaign.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said he spoke to his superstar quarterback after the game. While Rodgers was noticeably upset, LaFleur claims the 16th-year Green Bay QB has “a lot of optimism moving forward.”

“He’s so disappointed, obviously,” LaFleur said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “It’s tough to get to that point, and to finally have that game in Lambeau and come up short, that’s extremely disappointing.”

Matt LaFleur says he spoke with Aaron Rodgers after game: "He's so disappointed, obviously. It's tough to get to that point, and to finally have that game in Lambeau and come up short, that's extremely disappointing." He says there's "lot of optimism moving forward" into future. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) February 1, 2021

Standing out the most from these comments is the idea that Rodgers is optimistic about his future in Green Bay. If you’re a Packers fan, you have to be at least a little relieved by this reassurance.

After the crushing conference championship loss, Rodgers made waves in the media with some postgame comments that highlighted a clouding uncertainty revolving around his future with the team.

Speculation about Rodgers’ future was sparked prior to the season with Green Bay’s first-round selection of QB Jordan Love in the 2020 NFL draft. Now, frustrations from the loss seem to have brought those concerns back into the light.

While it’s starting to look less and less likely that the QB ends his career in Wisconsin, it seems Rodgers will be returning to Lambeau in 2021.